FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall Street pares gains; central banks eyed
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall Street pares gains; central banks eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday after Wall Street posted its best two-day run this year, with investors awaiting action from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve this week to stimulate flagging economies and stabilize the eurozone.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 19.53 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,056.13. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 3.07 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,382.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 14.06 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,944.03.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.