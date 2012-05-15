FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 hits fresh 3-month low
May 15, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 hits fresh 3-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were headed for a third day of losses, with the S&P 500 falling to fresh 3-month lows, as failure to form a new government in Greece put the debt-ridden nation’s bailout package and debt repayments further at risk.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.03 points, or 0.50 percent, to 12,631.32. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 7.34 points, or 0.55 percent, to 1,331.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 7.37 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,895.21.

