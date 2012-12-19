FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips after Boehner comments
December 19, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips after Boehner comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials briefly at session lows after House Speaker John Boehner said the House of Representatives will pass a budget proposal that President Barack Obama had already threatened to veto.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.89 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,315.07. The S&P 500 dropped 5.39 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,441.40. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.12 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,051.41.

The declines come a day after the S&P 500 posted its best two-day run in a month on hopes a budget deal in Washington was near.

