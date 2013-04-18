FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits session lows after data
April 18, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits session lows after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify rate of growth in Mid-Atlantic fell, not overall activity)

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks hit session lows on Thursday after a gauge of future economic activity fell in March for the first time in seven months and the pace of factory activity growth in the mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly slowed in April.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.02 points or 0.45 percent, to 14,552.57, the S&P 500 lost 9.1 points or 0.59 percent, to 1,542.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.38 points or 0.82 percent, to 3,178.29. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
