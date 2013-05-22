FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at session lows after Fed minutes
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at session lows after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which suggested the central bank was not ready to pull back on its economic stimulus efforts, but may act if the economy continues to improve..

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.18 points or 0.23 percent, to 15,352.4, the S&P 500 lost 9.01 points or 0.54 percent, to 1,660.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.91 points or 0.83 percent, to 3,473.21.

In a sign of divisions on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, minutes of the latest meeting released Wednesday highlighted an active debate over how soon the Fed should start to scale back its bond-buying stimulus.

