US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall further on Syria tension

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell further on Tuesday after Western powers told the Syrian opposition to expect a strike against President Bashar al-Assad’s forces within days, according to sources who attended a meeting between envoys and the Syrian National Coalition in Istanbul.

S&P 500 futures fell 16 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 113 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 35 points.

The U.S. military is ready to act immediately should President Barack Obama order action against Syria over a chemical weapons attack, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said in a television interview with the BBC on Tuesday.