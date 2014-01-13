FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at session lows in broad decline
#Market News
January 13, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at session lows in broad decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell to session lows in afternoon trade on Monday, with the 10 S&P 500 industry groups posting losses in widespread selling.

Energy shares led the drop on the benchmark, with U.S. crude down 1 percent on the day and near an 8-month low hit last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.46 points or 0.55 percent, to 16,346.59, the S&P 500 lost 11.12 points or 0.6 percent, to 1,831.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.868 points or 0.55 percent, to 4,151.797.

