US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Biotech pummeled again, extending Wall St slide
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 2:34 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Biotech pummeled again, extending Wall St slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to losses on Friday, with the Nasdaq biotech index down more than 20 percent from a recent high as shares in the sector continued to get pummeled.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 88.66 points or 0.55 percent, to 16,081.56, the S&P 500 lost 8.8 points or 0.48 percent, to 1,824.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.702 points or 0.54 percent, to 4,032.405.

At its session low, the Nasdaq Biotech index was down 21 percent from its record intraday high on Feb. 25. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
