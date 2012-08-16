FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St at session highs on Merkel, Cisco
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St at session highs on Merkel, Cisco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks hit session highs on Thursday following comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to back the European Central Bank’s efforts to fight The euro zone crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after it hiked its dividend.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 59.22 points, or 0.45 percent, to 13,224.00. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 7.79 points, or 0.55 percent, to 1,413.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 24.83 points, or 0.82 percent, to 3,055.76.

