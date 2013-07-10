FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at session highs after dovish Fed minutes
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at session highs after dovish Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks hit session highs on Wednesday after minutes from the latest policy-setting Federal Reserve meeting showed many officials wanted more reassurance the employment recovery was on solid ground before winding down the bond-buying program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.89 points or 0.1 percent, to 15,316.23, after climbing to an intraday high at 15,348.95. The S&P 500 gained 2.11 points or 0.13 percent, to 1,654.43, after rising as high as 1,657.92. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.85 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,517.11, after climbing as high as 3,522.64.

