US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits session lows after Fed minutes
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits session lows after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks hit session lows in afternoon trading Wednesday after the release of minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.65 points, or 0.7 percent, to 14,898.34, the S&P 500 lost 11.33 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,641.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.355 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,592.235.

Minutes of the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting showed only a few policymakers thought it would soon be time to “slow somewhat” the pace of the central bank’s bond-buying, while others emphasized patience in deciding when to start to wind down the stimulus program.

