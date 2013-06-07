FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains, key indexes up more than 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains, key indexes up more than 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with all three major indexes trading up more than 1 percent by midday, as the latest jobs report eased fears of the Federal Reserve possibly reducing its stimulus efforts sooner than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 200.17 points, or 1.33 percent, at 15,240.79. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 19.22 points, or 1.18 percent, at 1,641.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.45 points, or 1.09 percent, at 3,461.51.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.