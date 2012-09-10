US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Nasdaq falls 1 percent

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks fell on M onday as investors locked in gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve later this week, while weakness in Intel shares weighed on the Nasdaq, which fell more than 1 percent

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 43.63 points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,263.01. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 8.08 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,429.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 31.00 points, or 0.99 percent, to 3,105.43.