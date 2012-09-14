US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies again on Fed plan

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks continued to power higher, with the Nasdaq rising more than 1 percent a day after the Federal Reserve launched an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy and as U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in four months.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.43 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,637.29. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 12.84 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,472.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.15 points, or 1.15 percent, at 3,191.98.