FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies again on Fed plan
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies again on Fed plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks continued to power higher, with the Nasdaq rising more than 1 percent a day after the Federal Reserve launched an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy and as U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in four months.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.43 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,637.29. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 12.84 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,472.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.15 points, or 1.15 percent, at 3,191.98.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.