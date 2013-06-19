FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to losses on Bernanke comments
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to losses on Bernanke comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses in late trading session, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 percent, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed could reduce the rate of stimulus this year if the economy continues to improve.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 179.62 points, or 1.17 percent, at 15,138.61. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 20.21 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,631.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.83 points, or 1.00 percent, at 3,447.35.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.