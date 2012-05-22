FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St's early rally fades, Nasdaq briefly drops
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St's early rally fades, Nasdaq briefly drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks’ early rally faded on Tuesday with the Nasdaq briefly dipping into negative territory and investors citing risks to the global economic outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.43 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,529.91. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 5.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,321.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.69 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,850.90, after briefly slipping into negative territory.

The Nasdaq touched a session low of 2,843.62, down from Monday’s close at 2,847.21.

