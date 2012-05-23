US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn positive ahead of close

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared losses sharply into the close, with both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 turning positive in a late-day reversal on Wednesday. The turnaround was led by shares of materials companies in the S&P 500, while Apple boosted technology shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.65 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,491.16. But the S&P 500 Index was up 2.05 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,318.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 15.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,854.54.