FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn positive ahead of close
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn positive ahead of close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared losses sharply into the close, with both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 turning positive in a late-day reversal on Wednesday. The turnaround was led by shares of materials companies in the S&P 500, while Apple boosted technology shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.65 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,491.16. But the S&P 500 Index was up 2.05 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,318.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 15.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,854.54.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.