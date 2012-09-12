US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks give up gains as Fed meets

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gave up early gains and the Nasdaq and the Dow industrials turned negative on Wednesday as investors were cautious at the start of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting that could bring new measures to stimulate the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.94 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,322.42. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 0.15 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,433.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.07 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,102.45.