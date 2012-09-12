FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks give up gains as Fed meets
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks give up gains as Fed meets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gave up early gains and the Nasdaq and the Dow industrials turned negative on Wednesday as investors were cautious at the start of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting that could bring new measures to stimulate the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.94 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,322.42. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 0.15 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,433.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.07 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,102.45.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.