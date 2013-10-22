FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq turns briefly negative as Netflix slides
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 3:12 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq turns briefly negative as Netflix slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared gains in midmorning trading on Tuesday as Netflix shares turned around sharply and other rising stocks reversed direction.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.62 points or 0.4 percent, to 15,453.82, the S&P 500 gained 6.86 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,751.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.375 points or 0.04 percent, to 3,921.424.

Netflix dropped 3 percent, reversing a near 10 percent jump following its earnings report after the closing bell on Monday. Shares of Tesla, Facebook and Priceline , among the year’s best performing stocks, were also posting losses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
