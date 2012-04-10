FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks break key support levels
April 10, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks break key support levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in a broad decline on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 dropping for a fifth day and all three major indexes breaking below key support levels as concern about European debt and the global growth outlook weighed on equity markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 187.58 points, or 1.45 percent, at 12,742.01. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 20.86 points, or 1.51 percent, at 1,361.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 48.83 points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,998.25.

