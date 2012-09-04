FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT -Nasdaq turns positive as Apple gains
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT -Nasdaq turns positive as Apple gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks cut losses and the Nasdaq turned positive on Tuesday as Apple Inc hit a session high after an announcement that it would hold a press event next week sparked speculation it was about to unveil an updated version of its smartphone.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 49.49 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,041.35. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 2.60 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,403.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.69 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,068.66.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.