US STOCKS SNAPSHOT -Nasdaq turns positive as Apple gains

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks cut losses and the Nasdaq turned positive on Tuesday as Apple Inc hit a session high after an announcement that it would hold a press event next week sparked speculation it was about to unveil an updated version of its smartphone.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 49.49 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,041.35. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 2.60 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,403.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.69 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,068.66.