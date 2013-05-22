FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street pares gains, Nasdaq negative
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street pares gains, Nasdaq negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared gains on Wednesday as traders continued to digest Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, including the timeline for ending or slowing the Fed’s massive economic stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 48.49 points or 0.32 percent, to 15,436.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.2 points or 0.13 percent, to 1,671.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.56 points or 0.16 percent, to 3,496.56.

The Dow and S&P 500 had earlier risen as much as 1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
