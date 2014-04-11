FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq under 4,000 as selling accelerates
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 6:59 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq under 4,000 as selling accelerates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite trading below 4,000 for the first time in more than a month as biotech and momentum stocks extended losses from the previous session’s sharp selloff.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 148.36 points or 0.92 percent, to 16,021.86, the S&P 500 lost 17.86 points or 0.97 percent, to 1,815.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.369 points or 1.49 percent, to 3,993.738.

On the overall market, disappointing earnings from JPMorgan Chase weighed on the financial sector. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

