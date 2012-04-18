FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq turns positive
April 18, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq turns positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq turned positive on Wednesday, helped by strength in large-cap Internet shares Amazon.com Inc and Yahoo Inc.

Stocks opened lower, weighed by Intel Corp and International Business Machines Corp, which reported results late Tuesday. Yahoo topped expectations, sending shares up 2.8 percent to $15.43.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.50 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,092.04. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was off 1.39 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,389.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.12 points, or 0.00 percent, at 3,042.94.

