US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 1 pct

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday as the Nasdaq fell 1 percent after the April payroll report came in well below expectations.

The Labor Department said employers decreased hiring for the third straight month, adding 115,000 workers, below forecasts of 170,000 jobs. The unemployment rate, however, ticked down to 8.1 percent from 8.2 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.16 points, or 0.68 percent, at 13,117.43. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 11.15 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,380.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 35.47 points, or 1.17 percent, at 2,988.83.