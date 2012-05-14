FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq extends losses, falls 1 pct
May 14, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq extends losses, falls 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their
losses on Monday, with the Nasdaq briefly falling 1 percent as a
political impasse in Greece heightened concerns about Europe's
debt crisis and fears mounted about an economic slowdown in
China.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.97
points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,680.63. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 14.87 points, or 1.10 percent, at
1,338.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.00
points, or 0.99 percent, at 2,904.82.

