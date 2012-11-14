FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street declines, Nasdaq turns lower
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street declines, Nasdaq turns lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, erasing earlier gains that came on strong results from Cisco Systems.

While shares of Cisco stayed sharply higher, all three major indexes fell, continuing a recent trend where equities have been unable to hold onto early gains amid concerns about impending U.S. budget discussions and a debt crisis in Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.68 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,703.50. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 4.67 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,369.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.25 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,880.64.

