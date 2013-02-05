US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains; Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 1 percent, as investors sought bargains following the market’s worst daily session since November and more companies reported results that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.81 points, or 0.83 percent, at 13,994.89. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 13.63 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,509.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.81 points, or 0.98 percent, at 3,161.98.