US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains; Nasdaq up 1 pct
In Mosul's fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul's fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains; Nasdaq up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday with the Nasdaq rising more than 1 percent, after unexpectedly cheery data out of Europe and as the Federal Reserve was set to kick off a two-day policy meeting.

Leading the technology sector higher, Apple shares rose 2.5 percent to $543.01 in early trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 77.39 points, or 0.59 percent, at 13,247.27. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 8.91 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,427.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.42 points, or 1.02 percent, at 3,017.38.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
