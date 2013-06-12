US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Nasdaq falls 1 pct; market extends selloff

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq falling 1 percent, in another day of wild swings as traders extended a selloff driven by concern over the winding down of central bank policies that have given support to equities and other assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 115.12 points, or 0.76 percent, at 15,006.90. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 12.13 points, or 0.75 percent, at 1,614.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 32.69 points, or 0.95 percent, at 3,404.26.