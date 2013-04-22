US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq gains 1 pct; Microsoft leads

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains and the Nasdaq rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with shares of Microsoft boosting both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.

Microsoft gained 4.1 percent to $30.99 after CNBC reported that ValueAct Capital had taken a $2 billion stake in the company.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.33 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,576.84. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 9.11 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,564.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 31.44 points, or 0.98 percent, at 3,237.50.