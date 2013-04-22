FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq gains 1 pct; Microsoft leads
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 6:55 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq gains 1 pct; Microsoft leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains and the Nasdaq rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with shares of Microsoft boosting both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.

Microsoft gained 4.1 percent to $30.99 after CNBC reported that ValueAct Capital had taken a $2 billion stake in the company.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.33 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,576.84. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 9.11 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,564.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 31.44 points, or 0.98 percent, at 3,237.50.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.