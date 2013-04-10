FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct
#Market News
April 10, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their gains on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq advancing 1 percent and the S&P 500 rising to its highest level ever.

Technology shares boosted the Nasdaq, with JDS Uniphase up 4.6 percent to $13.96 and Micron Tech up 3.4 percent at $9.90.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.29 points, or 0.55 percent, at 14,753.75. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 10.69 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,579.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.47 points, or 1.10 percent, at 3,273.33.

