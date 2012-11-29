FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street trims gains on Boehner comments
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street trims gains on Boehner comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks sharply trimmed earlier gains, with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 briefly dropping, after the top Republican in Congress, John Boehner, said there had been no substantive progress in fiscal talks over the last two weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 8.18 points, or 0.06 percent, to 12,993.29. The S&P 500 gained 3.11 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,413.04. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.85 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,003.63.

The S&P had gained as much as 0.7 percent before Boehner spoke.

Discussions are ongoing in Washington over avoiding big spending cuts and tax hikes, dubbed the “fiscal cliff,” that are due to take effect from January.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.