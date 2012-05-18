US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - NYSE stocks turn negative for year

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with the NYSE composite stock index turing negative for the year as Facebook Inc stumbled in its market debut and investors were cautious ahead of a G8 summit on the weekend expected to address Europe’s debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 61.61 points, or 0.50 percent, to 12,380.88. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 6.90 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,297.96. The Nasdaq Composite lost 20.81 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,792.88.