US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - NYSE stocks turn negative for year
May 18, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - NYSE stocks turn negative for year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with the NYSE composite stock index turing negative for the year as Facebook Inc stumbled in its market debut and investors were cautious ahead of a G8 summit on the weekend expected to address Europe’s debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 61.61 points, or 0.50 percent, to 12,380.88. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 6.90 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,297.96. The Nasdaq Composite lost 20.81 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,792.88.

