#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly cuts losses on Obama briefing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks briefly trimmed losses on Wednesday as President Barack Obama pushed for his proposal to have the wealthy pay more in taxes as a way to tame the federal deficit.

Taking a hard line in his opening bid before he begins fiscal talks with U.S. lawmakers later in the week, the president also said he was encouraged that some Republicans have agreed to raising new revenues.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 77.75 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,678.43. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 6.90 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,367.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.48 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,873.41.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
