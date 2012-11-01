US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after data

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after a pair of positive signs on the labor market pointed to improving conditions a day before the U.S. nonfarm payroll report.

The ADP report showed more private-sector jobs created in the latest month than expected, while weekly jobless claims were lower than forecast.

Market participation remained low in the wake of a major storm in the U.S. northeast that forced a historic two-day weather-related market closure. Many traders remained unable to get to their office or work from home given issues with power and public transit.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.53 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,151.99. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 3.70 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,415.86.