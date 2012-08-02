FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Draghi comments
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Draghi comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday following disappointing comments from Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank.

At a press conference, Draghi said the ECB would draw up a mechanism in the coming weeks to make outright purchases to stabilize stressed euro zone borrowing costs. The statement disappointed investors who had been hoping for strong action following his recent comments to “do whatever it takes” to save the euro.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.99 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,914.07. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 7.82 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,367.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.99 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,897.22.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.