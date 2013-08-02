US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower after payroll report

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged slightly lower on Friday after the July payroll report came in weaker than expected.

While the news pointed to continued struggles in the labor market, it also suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve could become more cautious about drawing down its economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.55 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,566.47. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 3.75 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,703.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.87 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,668.87.