FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, retailers weigh
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, retailers weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as data showed an unexpected drop in weekly jobless claims, though weakness in retail sales data weighed on indexes.

Major retailer stocks, including Gap Inc, fell in early trading. Gap lost 2 percent to $28.54 while Target Corp was off 2 percent at $56.78.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.57 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,266.00. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dipped 0.09 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,402.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,059.48.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.