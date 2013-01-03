FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat following rally
January 3, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat following rally

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors took profit following a massive rally in the previous session.

The gains on Wednesday were spurred by a deal by U.S. lawmakers to avert a “fiscal cliff” of austerity measures that had been due to kick in this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.83 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,401.72. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.51 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,460.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.95 points, or 0.16 percent, at 3,107.31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
