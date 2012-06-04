FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds after last week's decline
June 4, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds after last week's decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday after a steep drop in the previous session that erased the Dow industrials’ gain for the year, but analysts said there may be more declines now that indexes have fallen below key technical support levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.07 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,139.64. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.27 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,282.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.99 points, or 0.80 percent, at 2,769.47.

