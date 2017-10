NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock rose at the start of trading on Tuesday as the Dow industrials climbed above a record closing high of 14,164.53l, buoyed by China’s record spending plans.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 60.29 points, or 0.43 percent, to 14,188.11. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 8.74 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,533.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 20.87 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,202.90.