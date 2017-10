NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower after data showing job growth remained sluggish did little to ease concerns the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 55.41 points, or 0.37 percent, to 15,122.13. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 6.44 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,624.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 14.33 points, or 0.42 percent, to 3,430.93.