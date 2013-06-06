US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open after Draghi comments

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged modestly lower on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said a cut in the ECB’s deposit rate below zero was not on the cards for now.

Losses were limited as investors looked for stocks offering value following a steep two-day decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.57 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,939.02. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 2.74 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,606.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.24 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,402.71.