US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up as data complicates Fed policy decision

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its fourth straight day of gains, as a weaker-than-expected payrolls report complicated the Federal Reserve’s impending decision on whether to scale back its massive monetary stimulus later this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49.69 points or 0.33 percent, to 14,987.17, the S&P 500 gained 6.63 points or 0.4 percent, to 1,661.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.311 points or 0.36 percent, to 3,672.096.