US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down after World Bank's Asia outlook
October 8, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down after World Bank's Asia outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday after the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for East Asia, underscoring concerns about the global economic climate and corporate profits on the cusp of the kickoff of the quarterly earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.40 points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,568.75. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 5.14 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,455.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.92 points, or 0.54 percent, at 3,119.27.

