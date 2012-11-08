FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after selloff
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as investors continued to worry about the looming fiscal cliff debate even as data showed new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.00 point, or 0.01 percent, at 12,933.73. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.23 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,395.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.46 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,945.75.

Equities dropped more than 2 percent in Wednesday’s session, the biggest daily decline for the S&P 500 since June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.