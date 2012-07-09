US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of earnings

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as investors looked ahead to the start of the corporate earnings season for direction.

Futures had indicated early losses on Wall Street, extending a steep sell-off on Friday that was spurred by a weak report on U.S. payrolls. Economic data from Asia pointing to slowing economic growth added to the cautious tone in equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.96 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,760.51. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,354.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.46 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,939.79.