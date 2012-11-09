US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens lower on euzo zone, fiscal cliff

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday, putting the S&P on track for a third straight decline and its worst weekly retreat in five months, as the euro zone crisis extended its reach and investors fretted over a looming U.S. “fiscal cliff.”

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.66 points, or 0.50 percent, to 12,746.66. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 4.11 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,373.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 5.42 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,890.16.