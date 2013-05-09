US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after record high rally

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower open on Thursday despite stronger-than-expected data on the labor market, with Wall Street coming off a sustained rally that took the S&P 500 to record closing highs for five straight sessions.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.08 points, or 0.00 percent, at 15,105.20. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.30 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,631.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.41 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,408.86.